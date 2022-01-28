Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 99,962.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DX opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $576.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

DX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

