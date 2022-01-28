Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,108 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,885,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,701,000 after purchasing an additional 963,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,711,000 after purchasing an additional 434,087 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,363,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,527,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,482,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the period. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN opened at $13.80 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.