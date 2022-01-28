Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 70.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $14,096,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $1,662,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 635.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

