AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Shares Down 2.8%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.78 and last traded at $22.92. Approximately 11,920 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 11,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 30.83% of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

