Advisory Research Inc. Takes $297,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,027,000 after acquiring an additional 187,613 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Alcoa by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 62,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 573.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA opened at $58.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.