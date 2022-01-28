Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives $2,775.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,522.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Adyen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adyen from €2,550.00 ($2,897.73) to €2,270.00 ($2,579.55) in a research report on Tuesday.

ADYEY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 858,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,181. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90. Adyen has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

