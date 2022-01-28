Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion and a PE ratio of -16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average is $103.02. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The firm had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Affirm by 682.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

