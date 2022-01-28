Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.41.

AFRM opened at $51.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $176.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.35.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The firm had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $4,428,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $1,726,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

