Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Aflac reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35. Aflac has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

