African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Trading Down 7.1%

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG)’s share price was down 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 292,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 344,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, increased their price target on African Gold Group from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64.

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

