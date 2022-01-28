Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGTI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $298,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $759,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,788 shares of company stock worth $4,754,094 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGTI traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $18.05. 1,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,907. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

