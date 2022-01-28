AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.51. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 710,500 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIKI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIKI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth $874,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the second quarter valued at $817,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 80,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

