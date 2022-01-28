Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €128.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €128.00 ($145.45) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €133.46 ($151.66).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR stock opened at €114.42 ($130.02) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €110.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €112.43. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.