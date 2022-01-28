Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Up 560.8% in January

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 560.8% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.78. Airbus has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 53.58%. Analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Airbus from €160.00 ($181.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbus from €120.00 ($136.36) to €135.00 ($153.41) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.