Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 246.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. Airports of Thailand Public has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

