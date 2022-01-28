Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 246.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. Airports of Thailand Public has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $26.00.
About Airports of Thailand Public
