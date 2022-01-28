Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Airsculpt Technologies.

Get Airsculpt Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Airsculpt Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

AIRS stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,714. Airsculpt Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airsculpt Technologies stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.