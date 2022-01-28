Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Airsculpt Technologies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Airsculpt Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

AIRS stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,714. Airsculpt Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airsculpt Technologies stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.