Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.58.

Shares of AGI opened at C$8.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.35. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.33.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.06 million. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

