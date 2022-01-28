Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Separately, raised shares of Alexco Resource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AXU opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.73 million, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.02. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. Analysts predict that Alexco Resource will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 120,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

