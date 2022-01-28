Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) Trading Down 5.7%

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.65. 177,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 229,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALF. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Alfi during the second quarter worth about $3,428,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alfi during the second quarter worth about $983,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alfi during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alfi during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Alfi during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

