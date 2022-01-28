Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $6.40 billion and approximately $280.37 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00176674 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00028406 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00382203 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00072049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,986,956,514 coins and its circulating supply is 6,547,115,946 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.