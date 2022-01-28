Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS.

NYSE:ADS opened at $66.05 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.73.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

