Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS.
NYSE:ADS opened at $66.05 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.29.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.
ADS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.73.
About Alliance Data Systems
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.