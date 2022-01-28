Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

