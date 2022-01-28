Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.42 Million Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

