Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Stake in VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VersaBank. in the third quarter worth $344,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in VersaBank. in the third quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in VersaBank. in the third quarter valued at about $7,033,000.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on VersaBank. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

VersaBank. stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. VersaBank. has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $14.30.

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. VersaBank. had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 23.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VersaBank. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. VersaBank.’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

VersaBank. Profile

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

