Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,175,535 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175,535 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 36.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 107.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 10.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 476,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,696,000 after acquiring an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224 over the last ninety days. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HI opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

