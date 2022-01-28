Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 56,260 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 592,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -297.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

