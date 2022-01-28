Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 163.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 79.3% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,386,000 after buying an additional 510,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 265.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 442,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,325,000 after buying an additional 321,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 105.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,741,000 after buying an additional 306,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Onto Innovation by 28.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,506,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONTO. Benchmark upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,725 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,935. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ONTO opened at $84.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.93. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

