Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 22,200 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 120.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $606,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $83,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,413 shares of company stock worth $11,513,040. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.