Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 622.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLD opened at $219.80 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $179.50 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.52.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.63.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.