Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 50,993 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,993 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.44. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arvin Yang sold 5,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $37,638.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $77,439 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

