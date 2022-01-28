Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Major Shareholder Acquires $556,642.80 in Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 300,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $556,642.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Knighted Pastures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $342,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 85,706 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $162,841.40.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 94,910 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $171,787.10.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 173,979 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $325,340.73.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 489,948 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $881,906.40.

On Monday, November 1st, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 64,464 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $117,969.12.

Shares of AESE stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the period. 20.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

