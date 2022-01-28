Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 181,588 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

