Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,582.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,810.20 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,844.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,823.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

