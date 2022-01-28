Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $315,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.76.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,588.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,837.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,805.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,801.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.