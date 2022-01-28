AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 31.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEDG opened at $209.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.61.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,893 shares of company stock worth $6,898,251. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEDG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

