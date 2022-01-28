AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 12,363 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 66.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,363 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,649 shares of company stock worth $1,279,669. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZION opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $71.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

