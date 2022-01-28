AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,521 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

ST stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.48. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.