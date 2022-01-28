AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,446 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 990,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after buying an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after buying an additional 395,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $528.69 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 485.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $605.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $689.16.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

