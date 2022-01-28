AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Air Lease by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Air Lease by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Air Lease by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,791 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

AL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.