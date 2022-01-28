Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALTG. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $442.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 36,527 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $492,749.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,760. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

