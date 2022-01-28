ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down to $15.71

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.71, but opened at $15.01. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 14,701 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a market cap of $581.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.16.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $2,463,267.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,287,657.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,288 shares of company stock worth $15,434,892 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 24.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.