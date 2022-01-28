Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,261. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $513.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

AMAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

In related news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

