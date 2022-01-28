Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.67.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,792.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,334.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,389.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.