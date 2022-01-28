Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $89.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $87.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ameren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

