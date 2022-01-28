American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,598,936 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 422,610 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.07% of American Airlines Group worth $874,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.