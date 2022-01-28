American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Director Acquires $520,000.00 in Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ACC stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 386.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

ACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 170,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

