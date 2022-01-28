American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 10,384 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 286.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY opened at $634.67 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $669.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.97.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

