American Century Companies Inc. Buys New Position in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 808,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter worth $190,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter worth $1,029,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kaltura Inc has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.89.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. dropped their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kaltura from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

