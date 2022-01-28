American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 35,155 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,155 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.2% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $36.25 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

