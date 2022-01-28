American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 83,753 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,753 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -60.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.